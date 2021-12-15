Left Menu

Italy reports 129 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 23,195 new cases

Italy reported 129 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 120 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 23,195 from 20,677. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 870 from a previous 863. Some 634,638 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 776,563, the health ministry said.

Italy reported 129 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 120 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 23,195 from 20,677. Italy has registered 135,178 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.28 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 7,309 on Wednesday, up from 7,163 a day earlier. There were 84 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 93 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 870 from a previous 863.

Some 634,638 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 776,563, the health ministry said.

