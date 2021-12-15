Left Menu

Omicron is responsible for 60% of COVID cases in London - minister

Britain's health minister Sajid Javid said on Wednesday that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was now responsible for about 60% of cases of COVID-19 in London. "At the same time, people want to be safe, for themselves, for their family for their friends." The United Kingdom recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic earlier on Wednesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-12-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 22:25 IST
Omicron is responsible for 60% of COVID cases in London - minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's health minister Sajid Javid said on Wednesday that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was now responsible for about 60% of cases of COVID-19 in London. "No one wants to see any more restrictions," Javid told BBC television when asked if the government planned to tighten its rules to slow the spread. "At the same time, people want to be safe, for themselves, for their family for their friends."

The United Kingdom recorded its highest daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic earlier on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
2
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021