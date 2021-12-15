Left Menu

T'gana: 186 new COVID-19 cases, one death

The recovery rate was 98.84 per cent.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-12-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 22:36 IST
T'gana: 186 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The results of six samples are awaited for their Omicron variant status in Telangana, the State Health Department said on Wednesday.

Two foreign nationals who arrived here from abroad and a third person, who made a brief halt at the international airport in the city before proceeding to Kolkata, were found positive for the new coronavirus variant Omicron as on Tuesday night.

Today, the State reported 186 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,78,874, while the death toll rose to 4,010 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 63 followed by Ranga Reddy (15) and Medchal Malkajgiri (11), a bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 PM on Wednesday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 206 people recovering from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,71,052.

The number of active cases was 3,812, the bulletin said.

It said 40,776 samples were tested today and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,91,38,008.

The samples tested per 10 lakh population was 7,82,858.

The case fatality rate in the State was 0.59 per cent. The recovery rate was 98.84 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

