France looking into PCR COVID-19 test requirement for British travelers - government source
France is considering introducing mandatory PCR tests for all travelers entering the country from Britain, where infections linked to the Omicron variant are surging, a French government source said on Wednesday.
No decision had yet been made, the source said. President Emmanuel Macron will convene senior ministers for a health 'defense council' on Friday. News channel BFM TV earlier reported the government was looking into a PCR requirement for British travelers.
The latest figures released on Wednesday showed new COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom reached the highest daily level since the early 2020 start of the pandemic, with more than 78,000 reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
