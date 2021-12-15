Left Menu

France looking into PCR COVID-19 test requirement for British travelers - government source

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 22:51 IST
France is considering introducing mandatory PCR tests for all travelers entering the country from Britain, where infections linked to the Omicron variant are surging, a French government source said on Wednesday.

No decision had yet been made, the source said. President Emmanuel Macron will convene senior ministers for a health 'defense council' on Friday. News channel BFM TV earlier reported the government was looking into a PCR requirement for British travelers.

The latest figures released on Wednesday showed new COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom reached the highest daily level since the early 2020 start of the pandemic, with more than 78,000 reported.

