UK sees highest COVID daily cases amid Omicron spread

The UK on Wednesday recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 78,610 new cases largely due to the Omicron variant alongside the dominant Delta variant.

The previous record was 68,053 on January 8 – when the UK was still in full lockdown. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed a Downing Street press conference to warn that the Omicron cases were now doubling at a rate of less than two days but stressed positive signs that the boosted booster dose campaign, a tool not available during the previous COVID spike, will help combat the impact of the infections. ''Let's keep going, let's keep giving Omicron both barrels and let's slow its spread and give the vaccines more time,'' said Johnson.

"Let's slow down omicron's spread and reduce the harm omicron can do to us by building up our vaccine defences. We are throwing everything at it and wherever you are we'll be there, with a jab, for you, so please, get boosted now,'' he said, as he announced that the National Health Service (NHS) booking service is now open to all over-18s to book their doses.

Cases have risen by nearly 20,000 in one day, with 59,610 confirmed cases recorded on Tuesday. The jump in cases follows the introduction of new measures in recent days, with mandatory face masks in most indoor settings and Covid passes for large events in England.

''The doubling rate in some regions is also under two days and we're also seeing hospitalisations up a third in London,'' Johnson noted.

''But we're also seeing signs of hope. Since we launched our emergency omicron appeal on Sunday night, a great national fightback has begun. And people have responded with an amazing spirit of duty and obligation to others,'' he said.

England's Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Chris Whitty, said the situation is now one of an epidemic upon an epidemic as a result of the Delta and Omicron variants impacting infection rates side by side.

"Vaccinated people still end up in hospital but their protection is much better," he said.

It came as the head of the UK Health Security Agency, Dr Jenny Harries, had earlier warned the Omicron variant is ''probably the most significant threat'' since the pandemic began with staggering figures to be expected in the coming days.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid refused to rule out introducing new restrictions over the coming weeks, but insisted the measures of compulsory face masks, work from home where possible and vaccine certification for big venues in place currently are the right ones.

Asked if more guidance would be issued instead of legislation, he told reporters: ''We keep the whole situation under review. It is fast moving, I think people understand that.'' On Wednesday, the UK gave out 656,711 booster or third doses of a vaccine – up by over 140,000 on the day before.

