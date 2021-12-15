Left Menu

Mamata cautions people against Omicron

With West Bengal reporting its first Omicron case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked the people to abide by Covid-19 norms and hoped that the pandemic situation might slow down by early next year.Banerjee asked those who have taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to take the second one.Now Omicron has been reported in Bengal.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-12-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 23:38 IST
Mamata cautions people against Omicron
  • Country:
  • India

With West Bengal reporting its first Omicron case, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked the people to abide by Covid-19 norms and hoped that the pandemic situation might slow down by early next year.

Banerjee asked those who have taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to take the second one.

“Now Omicron has been reported in Bengal. The patient came from Abu Dhabi.... Although it is not so deadly, it is very contagious and spreads very quickly. We have fought against Covid. I would request everyone to be careful,” she said while addressing a rally for the December 19 Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election.

West Bengal on Wednesday reported its first Omicron case after a seven-year-old boy, a resident of Murshidabad district, tested positive for the coronavirus variant. The boy, along with his family members, recently returned to the state from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad. From the Kolkata airport, they had left for a relative’s place in Malda district where they were hospitalised.

“Generally, it takes three years for a pandemic situation to normalise. We are hopeful that by early next year, everything will be normal,” Banerjee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global
4
Limelight Announces General Availability of GraphQL Caching and Serverless Hosting for Builders of Headless Websites

Limelight Announces General Availability of GraphQL Caching and Serverless H...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021