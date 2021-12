Apple shuts stores in Miami, Ottawa, Annapolis after rise in COVID-19 cases - Bloomberg News

Apple Inc has temporarily closed three retail stores in Miami, Maryland and Ottawa after a rise in employee COVID-19 cases and exposures, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-12-15/apple-temporarily-shuts-three-retail-stores-after-covid-19-surge?utm_medium=email&utm_source=newsletter&utm_term=211215&utm_campaign=author_19842959&sref=WJKVI5nK on Wednesday.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

