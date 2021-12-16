Left Menu

France's Macron says compulsory COVID jab "entirely possible"

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday it was possible the COVID-19 vaccine would be made compulsory in France, but said it was not the priority for now. In a pre-recorded interview broadcast on French TV stations TF1 and LCI, Macron was asked if the jab could be added to the list of vaccines already compulsory in France. "It's entirely possible," he said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-12-2021 02:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 01:48 IST
France's Macron says compulsory COVID jab "entirely possible"
"It's entirely possible," he said. Macron also said it was desirable for the vaccine to be administered to children between the ages of 5 and 11, but it was ultimately up to parents to decide if their child should have it.

