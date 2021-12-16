Left Menu

France's Macron: mandatory COVID-19 jab is an option

France's seven-day average of new infections is at its highest since November 2020. Asked in an interview with TF1 and LCI television stations if COVID-19 vaccination could become mandatory in France, Macron said: "This hypothesis exists." But he quickly added that France was "almost there," in practice.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2021 01:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 01:50 IST
France's Macron: mandatory COVID-19 jab is an option

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday it was possible the COVID-19 vaccine would eventually be made compulsory in France, but said it was not the priority for now. Like its European neighbours and countries across the globe, France is scrambling to find ways to contain a fresh surge in the pandemic. France's seven-day average of new infections is at its highest since November 2020.

Asked in an interview with TF1 and LCI television stations if COVID-19 vaccination could become mandatory in France, Macron said: "This hypothesis exists." But he quickly added that France was "almost there," in practice. With nearly 90% of eligible people in France already vaccinated, France was not far from the level of take-up that would be achieved by making the jab mandatory, he said.

First and foremost, he encouraged those who have not had a jab yet to get it done. "There are a little more than 5 million of our fellow citizens who are not vaccinated and therefore really, I call on them to take responsibility because they are not protected and we see many cases today in hospital ... who have not been vaccinated."

"Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate: this is the first pillar," he said in the interview, which was recorded on Sunday and broadcast on Wednesday. For children aged 5 to 11, vaccinations were desirable but "it will be up to the parents," he said.

Macron declined to rule out imposing new restrictions over Christmas, saying "one always needs to be cautious on such issues." He also said he expected hospitals to be under a lot of pressure over the holidays, because of the high number of COVID-19 cases. France is considering introducing mandatory PCR tests for all travellers entering the country from Britain, where infections linked to the Omicron variant are surging, a French government source said earlier on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global
4
Limelight Announces General Availability of GraphQL Caching and Serverless Hosting for Builders of Headless Websites

Limelight Announces General Availability of GraphQL Caching and Serverless H...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021