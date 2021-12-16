Left Menu

South Korea to reinstate distancing curbs amid spike in COVID-19 cases

South Korea said on Thursday it will reinstate social distancing rules a month-and-a-half after lifting them under a 'living with COVID-19' policy, as spiralling numbers of both new infections and serious cases threaten to overwhelm its medical system. Curbs will return from Saturday to Jan. 2, limiting gatherings to no more than four people - as long as they are vaccinated - and forcing restaurants, cafes and nightly entertainment facilities to close by 9 p.m. and movie theatres and internet cafes by 10 p.m., Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2021 06:10 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 06:10 IST
South Korea to reinstate distancing curbs amid spike in COVID-19 cases

South Korea said on Thursday it will reinstate social distancing rules a month-and-a-half after lifting them under a 'living with COVID-19' policy, as spiralling numbers of both new infections and serious cases threaten to overwhelm its medical system.

Curbs will return from Saturday to Jan. 2, limiting gatherings to no more than four people - as long as they are vaccinated - and forcing restaurants, cafes and nightly entertainment facilities to close by 9 p.m. and movie theatres and internet cafes by 10 p.m., Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said. Unvaccinated people can only dine out alone, or use takeout or delivery services.

The measures came a day after South Korea posted another new record daily coronavirus tally amid a persistent spike in breakthrough infections among those vaccinated and serious cases. More than 94% of South Korean adults are fully vaccinated, but the number of new cases has surged nearly five-fold and the number of serious cases tripled since the rules were eased last month, adding to strains on the country's medical system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global
4
Limelight Announces General Availability of GraphQL Caching and Serverless Hosting for Builders of Headless Websites

Limelight Announces General Availability of GraphQL Caching and Serverless H...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021