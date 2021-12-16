Left Menu

U.S. CDC advisers to weigh limits on J&J vaccine due to blood clot issues -Washington Post

Use of the vaccine in the United States was paused for 10 days in April to investigate extremely rare but potentially deadly clots, mostly in young and middle-aged women. There have been about nine deaths related to the issue, the Post said, citing an unnamed federal official.

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel will meet on Thursday to consider possible limits on the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of continued blood clot issues, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will be presented new data that appears to show the rate of clots in people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has increased since April, the Post reported, citing clinicians familiar with the agenda. Use of the vaccine in the United States was paused for 10 days in April to investigate extremely rare but potentially deadly clots, mostly in young and middle-aged women.

There have been about nine deaths related to the issue, the Post said, citing an unnamed federal official. The CDC did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment on the Post report.

