Indonesia reports first case of Omicron variant -health minister
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 16-12-2021 09:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 09:22 IST
Indonesia has identified its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the country’s health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Thursday.
The case was detected on Wednesday evening and was an employee at the Wisma Atlet hospital in Jakarta.
