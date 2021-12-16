Left Menu

Jill Biden meets with families, victims of parade crash

Jill Biden meets with families, victims of parade crash First lady Jill Biden met Wednesday with victims of a Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee where six people were killed and dozens were injured after an SUV plowed through the crowd.Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff visited Childrens Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee, where they thanked the frontline health care workers who treated victims of the parade crash in Waukesha.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 09:47 IST
Jill Biden meets with families, victims of parade crash
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Jill Biden meets with families, victims of parade crash First lady Jill Biden met Wednesday with victims of a Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee where six people were killed and dozens were injured after an SUV plowed through the crowd.

Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff visited Children's Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee, where they thanked the frontline health care workers who treated victims of the parade crash in Waukesha. They were joined by US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy.

"Our nation is so grateful for you. We have not forgotten about you. We will not forget about you. And you will remain in our minds and our hearts as you continue to process, to heal and to grieve," Murthy said.

Biden met privately with two injured children and their families at the hospital, the Journal Sentinel reported.

She also stressed the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, urging parents to get their children vaccinated.

Biden, Emhoff and Murthy then traveled to Waukesha, where Biden placed a bouquet of flowers at a memorial for the crash victims at Veterans Park. They planned to also meet with families of the victims and first responders.

Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of driving his vehicle into the parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21. Witnesses said he was swerving and appeared to be intentionally trying to hit people.

Brooks' attorneys have said their client is presumed innocent until ''the government proves its allegations beyond a reasonable doubt."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021