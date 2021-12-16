Health News Roundup: European Union starts drive to vaccinate children against COVID; Takeda submits approval request for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine in Japan and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

European Union starts drive to vaccinate children against COVID

Six-year-old Johanna squeezed her eyes shut as she received her first coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday at the Bethesda children's hospital in the Hungarian capital Budapest. She was among the first children aged 5-11 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the European Union as half a dozen countries launched campaigns amid soaring infections and fears about the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant.

Takeda submits approval request for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine in Japan

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has submitted an approval request for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine to Japan's health ministry, the U.S. drugmaker said late on Wednesday.

New Zealand reports first Omicron case in Christchurch border facility

New Zealand reported its first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 at a state-run isolation facility in Christchurch, the Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said on Thursday. The infected person came to New Zealand from Germany via Dubai, he said.

France's Macron: mandatory COVID-19 jab is an option

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday it was possible the COVID-19 vaccine would eventually be made compulsory in France but said it was not the priority for now. Like its European neighbors and countries across the globe, France is scrambling to find ways to contain a fresh surge in the pandemic. France's seven-day average of new infections is at its highest since November 2020.

Japan adds Moderna shot to COVID vaccine booster arsenal, joining Pfizer

Japan on Thursday officially approved Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for its booster shot programme that began this month. The move followed a recommendation from health ministry experts on Wednesday that Moderna's mRNA shot, used mostly at workplace inoculation sites to date, could be used as a third booster shot for those aged 18 or older.

Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Omicron multiplies faster in airways, slower in lungs

U.S. CDC advisers to weigh limits on J&J vaccine due to blood clot issues -Washington Post

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel will meet on Thursday to consider possible limits on the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of continued blood clot issues, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will be presented new data that appears to show the rate of clots in people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has increased since April, the Post reported, citing clinicians familiar with the agenda.

Indonesia reports first case of Omicron variant

Indonesia has identified its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the country's health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Thursday. The variant was detected on Wednesday evening in an employee at the Wisma Atlet hospital in Jakarta, who had no history of overseas travel.

South Korea to reimpose stricter distancing curbs amid spike in COVID-19 cases

South Korea said on Thursday it will reinstate stricter social distancing rules a month-and-a-half after easing them under a 'living with COVID-19' policy, as the number of new infections and serious cases spirals. Curbs will return from Saturday to Jan. 2, limiting gatherings to no more than four people - as long as they are fully vaccinated - and forcing restaurants, cafes and bars to close by 9 p.m. and movie theatres and internet cafes by 10 p.m., officials said.

Omicron set to be Europe's dominant variant by early 2022 - ECDC

There is a "very high" risk the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will become dominant in Europe by early next year and lead to a growing number of hospital admissions and deaths, the European Union's public health body said on Wednesday. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a report that the Omicron variant of concern (VOC) was likely to overtake Delta within the first two months of 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)