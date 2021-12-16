South Africa to retain COVID-19 curbs at 'Level 1'
South Africa's National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) has retained the coronavirus lockdown at 'adjusted level 1', or the lowest of a five-tier system of restrictions, in the battle on the Omicron variant, health authorities said on Thursday.
- Country:
- South Africa
South Africa's National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) has retained the coronavirus lockdown at 'adjusted level 1', or the lowest of a five-tier system of restrictions, in the battle on the Omicron variant, health authorities said on Thursday. "The Council has directed the department to closely monitor the rising COVID-19 infections," the health department said in a statement, adding that it would also track hospital admissions, mortality and recovery rates.
These levels were all largely driven by the Omicron variant, which was contributing to South Africa's fourth wave of infections, it added. The decision followed deliberation by the Council on safety measures recommended by the health department in a bid to prevent any surge in infections during the festive period, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
South Africa's health minister says country entering 4th wave of COVID infections
South Africa's Biovac to start making Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in early 2022 - exec
South Africa's Biovac to start making Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in early 2022 - exec
Concern over COVID-19 infections in children under 5 as South Africa's daily cases shoot up
South Africa's Ramaphosa has COVID-19 but symptoms mild, presidency says