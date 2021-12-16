France to tighten rules for travellers from UK - government spokesman
France will beef up controls on travellers arriving from Britain, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Thursday, after infections linked to the Omicron coronavirus variant rose in the United Kingdom. He told BFM television that the measures, to be unveiled by the prime minister's office later on Thursday, will include reducing the validity of PCR tests to 24 hours from 48 hours for travellers arriving from Britain.
The latest figures released on Wednesday showed new COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom reached the highest daily level since the early 2020 start of the pandemic, with more than 78,000 reported.
