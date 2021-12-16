UK transport minister says hauliers to be exempt from French travel rules
British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday that hauliers would be exempt from new COVID-19 controls being introduced by France on travellers arriving from Britain.
"To confirm I have liaised with my French counterpart ... and hauliers will remain exempt," he said on Twitter.
