Indonesia working to stem spread of omicron after first case, says president
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 16-12-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 14:44 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia is working hard to stem the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant after detecting its first case, its President Joko Widodo said Thursday.
In a public address the president urged people to diligently enforce health protocols, and local governments to accelerate testing and contact tracing.
