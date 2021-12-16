Denmark approves treatment with Merck's COVID-19 tablet molnupiravir

Danish health authorities on Thursday approved treatment with Merck & Co Inc's molnupiravir tablet for COVID-19 patients at risk of serious illness, including the elderly.

The medication has yet to be approved by the European Medical Agency, which in late November started reviewing U.S. drugmaker Merck's experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill for adults and said it could issue an opinion within weeks.

