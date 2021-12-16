Left Menu

Denmark approves Merck's COVID-19 pill for at-risk patients

The EU regulator has also begun a review of Paxlovid, a rival antiviral tablet from Pfizer that the company said last month cut by 89% the chance of hospitalisation or death for adults at risk of a severe infection. That pill could secure U.S. regulatory approval by the end of this year.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 16:03 IST
Denmark approves Merck's COVID-19 pill for at-risk patients
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark on Thursday approved Merck & Co Inc's molnupiravir antiviral pill for COVID-19 patients at risk of serious illness, including the elderly.

The treatment is still under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Faced with rising coronavirus cases, the EU drug regulator issued advice in November on using it for adults ahead of providing any wider recommendation. Announcing its approval for restricted use in Denmark, Health Authority chief medical officer Kirstine Moll Harboe said: "We believe that the benefits of being treated (with it) outweigh the disadvantages for those patients who are most at risk of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19."

Britain last month became the first country to approve the treatment, jointly developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and for which Merck says it has signed deals totalling more than 7 million courses. The EMA has recommended that patients begin treatment with the Merck tablet - branded as Lagevrio in the EU - within five days of first symptoms for adults who do not need oxygen support and are at risk of their disease worsening.

Recent trial data however showed the drug only reduced hospitalisations and deaths among high-risk patients by around 30%. The EU regulator has also begun a review of Paxlovid, a rival antiviral tablet from Pfizer that the company said last month cut by 89% the chance of hospitalisation or death for adults at risk of a severe infection.

That pill could secure U.S. regulatory approval by the end of this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021