Poland reports its first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant - PAP

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 16:06 IST
Poland has detected its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, a deputy health minister was cited as saying on Thursday by state-run news agency PAP.

Waldemar Kraska said the variant had been detected by sanitary authorities in the southern city of Katowice, the agency reported. Poland has been dealing with persistently high daily case numbers in a fourth wave that has forced authorities to tighten restrictions.

So far Poland, a country of around 38 million people, has reported 3,903,445 cases of the coronavirus and 90,306 deaths.

