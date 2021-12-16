Left Menu

UK likely to see reliable data on Omicron next year, says health official

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-12-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 16:23 IST
Representative image

Britain will most likely only have reliable data on the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in early January and possibly in the week between Christmas and New Year, a leading health official said on Tuesday. "I think the earliest that we will have reliable data is the week between Christmas and New Year and probably early January," said Susan Hopkins, the chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency.

She also told a parliamentary committee that 15 people were in hospital with Omicron but the total was likely to be much higher.

