Bank of England raises interest rate to 0.25%
The Bank of England raised its main interest rate to 0.25% on Thursday as inflation pressures mounted in Britain.
Most economists polled by Reuters had expected the BoE to keep Bank Rate at 0.1% due to a new surge in coronavirus cases.
