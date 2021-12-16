Left Menu

Doctors at Hyderabad hospital remove 156 kidney stones through keyhole opening

This is highest number of kidney stones ever removed from a single patient in the country, using laparscopy and endoscopy, instead of conducting a major surgery, claimed Preeti Urology and Kidney Hospital.The patient, a school teacher by profession from Hubli in Karnataka, developed sudden pain near his abdomen, and screening showed presence of a large cluster of renal stones kidney stones, a release from the hospital said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 18:27 IST
Doctors at Hyderabad hospital remove 156 kidney stones through keyhole opening
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A city-based renal care facility on Thursday said doctors at their hospital have removed 156 kidney stones through a keyhole opening from a 50-year-old patient. This is the highest number of kidney stones ever removed from a single patient in the country, using laparoscopy and endoscopy, instead of conducting a major surgery, claimed Preeti Urology and Kidney Hospital.

The patient, a school teacher by profession from Hubli in Karnataka, developed sudden pain near his abdomen, and screening showed the presence of a large cluster of renal stones (kidney stones), a release from the hospital said. The patient is also a case of the ectopic kidney as it was located near to his abdomen, instead of its normal position in the urinary tract. Though the presence of a kidney in an abnormal location is not the cause of the problem, removing stones from the kidney located abnormally was surely a challenging task, it said.

Dr. V Chandra Mohan, Urologist and Managing Director, Preeti Urology and Kidney Hospital said:''This patient might have been developing these stones for more than two years but never experienced any symptoms in the past. However, a sudden occurrence of pain forced him to undergo all necessary tests which revealed the presence of a large cluster of renal stones in the kidney.'' ''After assessing his health condition (in November last week), we decided to take laparoscopy and endoscopy route to extract the stones, instead of resorting to major surgery. The stones were fully extracted after a procedure that lasted for three hours. Instead of a major cut on the body, a simple keyhole opening helped extract the stones fully. The patient is hale and healthy now, and has returned to his regular daily routine,'' Dr. Chandra Mohan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021