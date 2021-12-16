US Domestic News Roundup: Ghislaine Maxwell's defense in sex abuse trial to begin its case; U.S. records most hurricane-force gusts in a single day and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Ghislaine Maxwell's defense in sex abuse trial to begin its case

Ghislaine Maxwell's defense is set to start making its case in the British socialite's sex abuse trial on Thursday, after the jury heard testimony from four women who said she groomed them for abuse by Jeffrey Epstein when they were teenagers. Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other crimes. Her attorneys argue she is being scapegoated for the late financier Epstein's alleged conduct because he is dead. Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

U.S. records most hurricane-force gusts in a single day

The United States on Wednesday registered the highest number of hurricane-force gusts on record in a single day, the National Weather Service (NWS) said, days after one of the deadliest tornado outbreaks in U.S. history. More than 55 gusts of above 75mph (121kph) were recorded across a number of mostly Midwestern states, the NWS Storm Prediction Center said in a tweet, citing data up to 10:00 p.m. Central Time. The Center also registered 19 tornadoes.

From schools to sports, a new wave of COVID-19 disrupts U.S. life

Universities canceled events, the National Football League reported a record number of cases, and long lines formed at New York City testing clinics as a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and concern over the Omicron variant disrupted American life anew. The NFL and two other major North American sports leagues scrambled to control outbreaks as the threat of widespread schedule disruptions loomed larger.

U.S. sends final poverty-busting monthly Child Tax Credit payment

The U.S. Treasury Department said it distributed more than $16 billion in expanded Child Tax Credit payments on Wednesday in the final month of a COVID-19 pilot program set to expire as President Joe Biden's social and climate spending bill languishes in Congress. The monthly payments, which began in July, lifted some 3.6 million American children out of poverty in October, according to Columbia University research.

New Mexico sheriff struggles in undertaker role as COVID deaths mount

New Mexico sheriff Shane Ferrari is used to planning ahead to buy supplies like ammunition that have run short in the pandemic. In the past 12 months, he has also had to buy enough coffins and shelving for COVID-19 victims who are stacking up at the family funeral home that he found himself running.

U.S. builds new software tool to predict actions that could draw China's ire

U.S. military commanders in the Pacific have built a software tool to predict how the Chinese government will react to U.S. actions in the region like military sales, U.S.-backed military activity and even congressional visits to hotspots like Taiwan. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks was briefed on the new tool during a visit to the United States Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii on Tuesday.

U.S. grand jury accuses Amplify Energy of negligence in oil spill

A federal grand jury has accused Amplify Energy Corp and two of its subsidiaries of illegally and negligently discharging oil during a pipeline break in California in October and failing to respond to alarms. The Department of Justice said the indictment alleges that the companies, which own and operate the 17-mile (27 km) San Pedro Bay Pipeline, failed to properly respond to eight alarms over more than 13 hours on October 1-2.

Explainer: Is it safe for Americans to travel for the holidays?

The spread of the Omicron variant and a surge in COVID-19 cases have raised Americans' concern about traveling over the holidays. Health experts offered the following advice.

United Airlines CEO defends vaccine mandate at Senate hearing

United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby on Wednesday defended a decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for workers amid criticism from some Republican senators. "We did this for safety. We believe it saved lives," Kirby said at a Senate Commerce hearing on aviation issues. "We don't compromise on safety."

Analysis: The three data reports that persuaded Powell to speed up Fed's taper

The ink had barely dried on the Federal Reserve's November policy decision to begin reducing bond purchases when Chair Jerome Powell became persuaded they'd need to push even harder against inflation. It was the culmination of a volatile few weeks in which inflation went from an academic threat - Powell offered a lengthy discourse on it at the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium - to a clear danger to the economy and sent the Fed chair charting out the central bank's next move.

