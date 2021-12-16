Health News Roundup: Some British hospitals struggle with staff shortages due to COVID-19; Refugees lack COVID shots because drugmakers fear lawsuits - documents and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Some British hospitals struggle with staff shortages due to COVID-19

British hospitals, particularly in London, are struggling to maintain staffing levels due to the number who are having to isolate with COVID-19, a senior emergency doctor said on Thursday. With a new highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus surging, Britain on Wednesday recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with a further 78,610 COVID-19 infections reported.

Refugees lack COVID shots because drugmakers fear lawsuits - documents

Tens of millions of migrants may be denied COVID-19 vaccines from a global programme because some major manufacturers are worried about legal risks from harmful side effects, according to officials and internal documents from Gavi, the charity operating the programme, reviewed by Reuters. Nearly two years into a pandemic that has already killed more than 5 million people, only about 7% of people in low-income countries have received a dose. Vaccine deliveries worldwide have been delayed by production problems, hoarding by rich countries, export restrictions and red tape. Many programmes have also been hampered by hesitancy among the public.

Factbox-Countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

Governments have been making COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations as well as the new Omicron variant. A growing number of countries are also making shots compulsory for public servants and other workers.

Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Omicron multiplies faster in airways, slower in lungs

New Mexico sheriff struggles in undertaker role as COVID deaths mount

New Mexico sheriff Shane Ferrari is used to planning ahead to buy supplies like ammunition that have run short in the pandemic. In the past 12 months, he has also had to buy enough coffins and shelving for COVID-19 victims who are stacking up at the family funeral home that he found himself running.

Russian parliament backs draft law for COVID-19 immunity passes

The Russian parliament's lower house, the State Duma, on Thursday gave the first nod of approval to a draft law that would require people to show QR codes demonstrating proof of immunity to COVID-19 in order to visit certain public places. The bill still needs to be approved by the upper house of parliament and signed by President Vladimir Putin to come into force.

Regeneron says antibody therapy has lower potency against Omicron

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday its COVID-19 antibody therapy has diminished potency against the Omicron variant. The drugmaker said the currently authorized therapy, REGEN-COV, is still active against Delta, which currently is the most prevalent variant in the U.S.

EU leaders struggle to find common ground on COVID travel rules

Divisions within the European Union have deepened over travel rules to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, after Italy and Greece followed Portugal in announcing additional restrictions on travellers from other EU states. The EU's 27 member states have been debating for weeks how to coordinate travel policy, with the aim of containing the virus without disproportionately disrupting travel within the border-free European Schengen area.

Uganda tests drones to speed up delivery of HIV medicine

Uganda is delivering HIV medicine by drone in an archipelago in Lake Victoria, a pilot programme aiming to improve the transport of medical supplies for the country's health system, which faces chronic shortages. The trial is funded by pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, and run by the government-run Infectious Diseases Institute. It delivers HIV drugs from a hospital to patients in rural hamlets in Kalangala, an 84-island-archipelago.

Biogen plans to submit final design of Aduhelm confirmatory trial to FDA in March

Biogen Inc said on Thursday it was expecting to submit a final design for a post-marketing confirmatory study of its newly approved Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March, and begin screening of patients in May. Aduhelm, the first new treatment for the memory-robbing disease in nearly 20 years, is battling slow uptake as experts have questioned the FDA's rationale for clearing the drug without more definitive proof of benefit.

