Poland confirms first Omicron case

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 18:55 IST
Poland's Health Ministry has confirmed the country's first case of infection with the omicron coronavirus variant in a woman from Lesotho.

The case was found in a sample examined in Katowice. The ministry tweeted Thursday that the 30-year Lesotho citizen feels well but has been put in hospital isolation.

It said national health authorities have taken necessary steps. That usually means contacting, testing and putting under quarantine people who have had contact with the infected person.

The first Polish person diagnosed with omicron was a teenager who travelled to China this month and tested positive on arrival.

