BRIEF-EMA Recommends Extending Use Of Kineret To Include COVID-19 Treatment In Adults With Severe Respiratory Failure
Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 18:56 IST
European Medicines Agency: * EMA: EMA'S CHMP RECOMMENDED EXTENDING THE USE OF KINERET (ANAKINRA) TO INCLUDE TREATING ADULTS WITH COVID-19 AT RISK OF SEVERE RESPIRATORY FAILURE: 16/12/2021
* EMA SAYS RECOMMENDED EXTENDING INDICATION OF KINERET TO INCLUDE TREATMENT OF COVID-19 IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH PNEUMONIA REQUIRING SUPPLEMENTAL OXYGEN * EMA SAYS RECOMMENDED EXTENDING INDICATION OF KINERET TO ALSO INCLUDE TREATMENT OF COVID-19 IN ADULTS AT RISK OF DEVELOPING SEVERE RESPIRATORY FAILURE Further company coverage:
