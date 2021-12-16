Danish PM warns of further curbs after record new COVID-19 cases

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday warned that further measures to curb a third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic might be coming after the Nordic country saw yet another record number of daily infections. "Infection rates are unfortunately as expected very, very high," Mette Frederiksen said on Instagram. "I have no doubt that new initiatives will be needed to break the chains of infection," she wrote.

Denmark logged 9,999 new infections in the last 24 hours, the highest yet. But death rates and hospital admissions are still far below the levels seen a year ago. Health authorities will hold a press briefing at 1630 GMT.

