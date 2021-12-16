Left Menu

Danish PM warns of further curbs after record new COVID-19 cases

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday warned that further measures to curb a third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic might be coming after the Nordic country saw yet another record number of daily infections. "Infection rates are unfortunately as expected very, very high," Mette Frederiksen said on Instagram.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 16-12-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 18:59 IST
Danish PM warns of further curbs after record new COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Thursday warned that further measures to curb a third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic might be coming after the Nordic country saw yet another record number of daily infections. "Infection rates are unfortunately as expected very, very high," Mette Frederiksen said on Instagram. "I have no doubt that new initiatives will be needed to break the chains of infection," she wrote.

Denmark logged 9,999 new infections in the last 24 hours, the highest yet. But death rates and hospital admissions are still far below the levels seen a year ago. Health authorities will hold a press briefing at 1630 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021