Left Menu

Tokyo confirms first case of Omicron in traveller from US

Tokyo has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in a traveller from the United States.The infected individuals friend, whom she saw immediately after arrival, has since tested positive after going to a soccer game.Separately, the Health Ministry announced Thursday that one of its quarantine officials also tested positive for the omicron variant.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 16-12-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 19:00 IST
Tokyo confirms first case of Omicron in traveller from US
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in a traveller from the United States.

The infected individual's friend, whom she saw immediately after arrival, has since tested positive after going to a soccer game.

Separately, the Health Ministry announced Thursday that one of its quarantine officials also tested positive for the omicron variant. The new findings bring Japan's confirmed omicron cases to 34.

Tokyo's omicron patient tested negative for COVID-19 upon arrival at the airport on Dec 8 but developed a fever the next day during her self-isolation at home and tested positive for the virus, the Health Ministry said in a statement. Her samples were further analysed and confirmed Thursday as the omicron variant.

The man she met immediately after returning also developed a fever and other symptoms. He attended a soccer game with 10 people, including his family and colleagues, before testing positive.

The ministry urged spectators who attended the packed Sunday soccer game in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, to get tested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021