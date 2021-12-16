Left Menu

As COVID cases rise, Spain approves booster shots for over 40s

Roughly 80% of Spain's population of 47 million has been fully vaccinated, and some 10 million have received a booster shot, according to official data released on Wednesday. The 14-day nationwide infection rate has more than doubled to 442 cases per 100,000 people since the beginning of December, still remaining far lower than in countries such as Germany, France or Britain, while intensive-care ward occupancy has ticked up to 13.4% from 8.1%.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 16-12-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 19:20 IST
As COVID cases rise, Spain approves booster shots for over 40s
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain will administer a third dose of coronavirus vaccine to people aged 40 and over, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, expanding the booster programme a day after its child vaccination campaign kicked off amid a sharp rise in cases. The ministry, which had already rolled out booster shots for the over 60s, health workers and clinically vulnerable, said the most elderly remained the priority, as well as those yet to receive any shot.

"Progressively, the booster dose may be administered to persons aged 49 to 40 years, starting with the oldest age cohorts," the ministry said in a statement. Roughly 80% of Spain's population of 47 million has been fully vaccinated, and some 10 million have received a booster shot, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The 14-day nationwide infection rate has more than doubled to 442 cases per 100,000 people since the beginning of December, still remaining far lower than in countries such as Germany, France or Britain, while intensive-care ward occupancy has ticked up to 13.4% from 8.1%. Spain has so far shied away from reimposing the tough restrictions on movement or socialising that weighed heavily on the tourism-dependent economy during earlier waves.

A handful of regions, including tourist magnets Catalonia, Valencia and Andalusia, introduced mandatory COVID passes for bars and restaurants in recent weeks, which, along with the emergence of the Omicron variant has led to a spike in travel cancellations, bookings data show. Spain joined half a dozen other European countries in vaccinating five-to-11 year olds on Wednesday, hoping to stem the rising caseload in young children, as concerns rise over the spread of Omicron.

Health Minister Carolina Darias told parliament on Thursday that 40 confirmed cases of the variant had been sequenced in Spain, suggesting the prevalence could be around 1% of all infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021