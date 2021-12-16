Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: France hardens travel curbs with Britain

France announced on Thursday that because of surging COVID-19 cases in Britain only designated categories of people would be allowed to travel between the two countries, and anyone arriving from Britain would have to self-isolate. Truck drivers will be exempt from the new rules, the French government said, easing British concerns the restrictions could cause supply chain disruptions.

Britain will most likely only have reliable data on the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in early January and possibly in the week between Christmas and New Year, a leading health official said on Thursday. Sweden extends vaccination rules

Sweden will require visitors from other Nordic nations to have a vaccine pass to cross the border as it gradually tightens restrictions in the face of rising number of infections and worries about Omicron, the government said on Thursday. Sweden has seen new infections jump in recent days, if from levels below most European countries. It has reintroduced a limited number of measures and authorities said further steps would be needed if infections kept rising.

South Korea to restore tougher curbs South Korea said on Thursday it will reinstate stricter social distancing rules a month-and-a-half after easing them under a 'living with COVID-19' policy, as the number of new infections and serious cases spirals.

Curbs will return from Saturday to Jan. 2, limiting gatherings to no more than four people - as long as they are fully vaccinated - and forcing restaurants, cafes and bars to close by 9 p.m. and movie theatres and internet cafes by 10 p.m., officials said. Indonesia finds first Omicron case

Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged people to stick to health protocols and ensure they are vaccinated against COVID-19, after the world's fourth most populous country detected its first domestic case of the Omicron variant. Indonesia has recorded more than 4.2 million cases of the coronavirus and 143,000 deaths from COVID-19, but daily cases have fallen since the middle of this year and many restrictions have been eased.

South Africa to retain 'Level 1' curbs South Africa's National Coronavirus Command Council has retained its lockdown at 'adjusted level 1', or the lowest of a five-tier system of restrictions, health authorities said on Thursday.

In the last few days, South Africa has reported more than 20,000 new daily COVID-19 infections, but its scientists see no sign yet that the variant causes more severe illness. Valneva says its booster works as a follow up to its own COVID-19 shot

French biotech firm Valneva said on Thursday its COVID-19 vaccine candidate was efficient as a booster for people who had received the same shot as an initial vaccination. Almost two weeks ago, a British study showed VLA2001 was the only shot out of seven that offered no immunity boost when given to people previously immunised with Pfizer's vaccine.

Regeneron says its COVID-19 therapy has lower potency against Omicron Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday its COVID-19 antibody therapy is less effective against the Omicron variant, though it is still active against the Delta variant.

REGEN-COV is authorised in the U.S. for treating people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and to prevent infection in those exposed to infected individuals, and others at high risk of exposure in settings such as nursing homes or prisons. (Compiled by Linda Noakes; editing by Barbara Lewis)

