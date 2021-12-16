Left Menu

Germany betting on booster campaign against Omicron - govt

Germany's health minister Karl Lauterbach said the country was racing to secure more COVID-19 vaccines to speed up its booster campaign that was at the centre of its strategy against the new Omicron variant.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-12-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 20:10 IST
Germany betting on booster campaign against Omicron - govt
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's health minister Karl Lauterbach said the country was racing to secure more COVID-19 vaccines to speed up its booster campaign that was at the centre of its strategy against the new Omicron variant. Lauterbach said German authorities were negotiating with Romania, Bulgaria, Poland and Portugal to buy more shots.

The country also hoped to receive millions of booster shots adapted to the omicron variant from Biontech/Pfizer in the first quarter of next year. Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, said that while there were currently only a few hundred Omicron cases in Germany, it was only a matter of time before it became the main strain.

He said it remained unclear whether Omicron caused more or less severe illness than the Delta variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021