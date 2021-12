BRIEF-EMA Issues Advice On Use Of Pfizer COVID-19 Pill, Starts Rolling Review

Pfizer Inc: * EMA SAYS ROLLING REVIEW OF PAXLOVID STARTS IN PARALLEL

* EMA - MOST COMMON SIDE EFFECTS REPORTED DURING TREATMENT AND UP TO 34 DAYS AFTER LAST DOSE OF PAXLOVID WERE DYSGEUSIA , DIARRHOEA AND VOMITING * EMA SAYS PAXLOVID CAN BE USED TO TREAT ADULTS WITH COVID WHO DO NOT REQUIRE OXYGEN SUPPORT AND ARE AT INCREASED RISK OF PROGRESSING TO SEVERE DISEASE

* EMA - PAXLOVID IS NOT RECOMMENDED DURING PREGNANCY AND IN PEOPLE WHO CAN BECOME PREGNANT AND WHO ARE NOT USING CONTRACEPTION * EMA SAYS PAXLOVID SHOULD BE ADMINISTERED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE AFTER DIAGNOSIS OF COVID-19 AND WITHIN 5 DAYS OF START OF SYMPTOMS

* EMA SAYS ISSUED ADVICE TO SUPPORT NATIONAL AUTHORITIES WHO MAY DECIDE ON POSSIBLE EARLY USE OF MEDICINE PRIOR TO MARKETING AUTHORISATION * EMA - RECOMMENDATIONS ARE BECAUSE LABORATORY STUDIES IN ANIMALS SUGGEST THAT HIGH DOSES OF PAXLOVID MAY IMPACT GROWTH OF FOETUS

* EMA SAYS PAXLOVID MUST ALSO NOT BE USED IN PATIENTS WITH SEVERELY REDUCED KIDNEY OR LIVER FUNCTION. * EMA SAYS PAXLOVID MUST NOT BE USED WITH CERTAIN OTHER MEDICINES

* EMA - WILL EVALUATE MORE COMPLETE DATA ON QUALITY, SAFETY AND EFFECTIVENESS OF MEDICINE AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)