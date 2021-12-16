Omicron share of Irish COVID cases doubles in two days

The share of Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 in Ireland has almost doubled in two days to 27%, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told parliament on Thursday.

"By Tuesday we were reporting 14% of new cases were the Omicron variant... today 27% of all new cases" are Omicron, Donnelly said.

Last week just 1% of cases were of the Omicron variant, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)