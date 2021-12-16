Left Menu

Omicron share of Irish COVID cases doubles in two days

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 16-12-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 20:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ireland

The share of Omicron variant cases of COVID-19 in Ireland has almost doubled in two days to 27%, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told parliament on Thursday.

"By Tuesday we were reporting 14% of new cases were the Omicron variant... today 27% of all new cases" are Omicron, Donnelly said.

Last week just 1% of cases were of the Omicron variant, he added.

