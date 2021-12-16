Left Menu

Karnataka reports five more Omicron cases; tally now 8

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 20:50 IST
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said five more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in the state.

This takes the state's tally of Omicron cases to eight. ''Five more cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka today: 19 yr male returning from UK, 36 yr male returning from Delhi, 70 yr female returning from Delhi, 52 yr male returning from Nigeria, 33 yr male returning from South Africa,'' Sudhakar tweeted.

The country's first two Omicron cases-- a South African national who has left the country, and the other a local person, a Doctor with no travel history, were detected in the State on December 2.

A 34-year-old Bengaluru native who returned to the city following a business trip in South Africa had become the third case on December 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

