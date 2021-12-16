Tamil Nadu reports 627 new COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 627 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. As per the health bulletin issued by the state government, the positivity rate stands at 0.59 per cent. A total of 1,04,531 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

The bulletin said that 687 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the state to 26,93,830. The death toll increased by 12 and has gone up to 36,656.

The state has 7,476 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)