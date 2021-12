BRIEF-EMA Says Manufacturing Capacity Increase For COVID-19 Vaccines From J&J, Moderna And Pfizer

EMA: * EMA: INCREASE IN MANUFACTURING CAPACITY FOR COVID-19 VACCINES FROM JANSSEN, MODERNA AND BIONTECH/PFIZER: 16/12/2021

* EMA SAYS ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING SITE FOR COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN * EMA SAYS SCALE-UP PROCESS FOR SPIKEVAX FROM MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINES

* EMA: CHMP HAS GIVEN POSITIVE OPINION FOR INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF MODERNA SHOT AT SITE OPERATED BY ROVI CONTRACT LOCATED IN MADRID * EMA - INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF ACTIVE SUBSTANCE OF COMIRNATY AT MANUFACTURING SITE OPERATED BY WYETH IN ANDOVER, MA, USA, ALSO APPROVED BY PANEL

* EMA - CHMP HAS ALSO GIVEN A POSITIVE OPINION FOR INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF SPIKEVAX AT SITE OPERATED BY ROVI CONTRACT MANUFACTURING, IN MADRID * EMA - INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF ACTIVE SUBSTANCE OF COMIRNATY AT MANUFACTURING SITE OPERATED BY WYETH IN ANDOVER, MA, USA, ALSO APPROVED BY PANEL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)