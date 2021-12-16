UK reports record 88,376 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:39 IST
Britain reported a record 88,376 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, up from Wednesday's 78,610.
The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test was slightly lower at 146, compared with 165 on Wednesday.
