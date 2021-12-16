Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 21:56 IST
Four more Omicron cases reported in Telangana
Four more Omicron cases have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the state to seven as of Thursday.

Of the four, three are from Kenya and one is a person of Indian origin, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said.

He said further details on the matter would be shared on Friday as efforts to gather information was still on.

The results of three other samples are awaited for their Omicron variant status, a health department bulletin said.

Two foreign nationals who arrived here from abroad and a seven-year-old boy from West Bengal, who made a brief halt at the international airport in the city, had tested positive for Omicron as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Telangana today reported 190 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,79,064, while the death toll rose to 4,012 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 80, followed by Ranga Reddy (14) and Medchal Malkajgiri (13), a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 195 people recovering from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,71,247.

The number of active cases was 3,805, the bulletin said.

It said 40,103 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 2,91,78,111.

The samples tested per million population were 7,83,936.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

