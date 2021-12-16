Left Menu

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 135.91 crore doses

With the administration of more than 62 lakh COVID-19 vaccination doses till 7 pm on Thursday, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded the mark of 135.91 crore doses, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 22:14 IST
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 135.91 crore doses
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the administration of more than 62 lakh COVID-19 vaccination doses till 7 pm on Thursday, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded the mark of 135.91 crore doses, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. "India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached close to 136 Crore (135,91,01,972) today. More than 62 lakh (62,90,272) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight," reads the release from the ministry.

Out of 62,90,272 vaccine doses administered today, 13,40,663 people have been administered their first dose while 49,49,609 people have received the second dose of the vaccine. To date, out of 135,91,01,972 vaccine doses that have been administered, 82,25,41,084 people have received their first dose while 53,65,60,888 people have received their second dose of the vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

