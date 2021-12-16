Thane collector expresses concern over low vaccination figures

The Thane collector on Thursday expressed concern over the low vaccination rate in the district, an official release said here. Collector Rajesh Narvekar asked district officials to take measures to increase inoculation against COVID-19, especially in rural parts of the district.

As of December 14, as many as 61,27,673 (83 per cent of the eligible population) had taken the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines in the district while 41,50,677 (56.52 per cent) had taken the second dose.

Around two lakh people in the rural parts of the district have not taken their second dose.

