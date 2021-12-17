Left Menu

U.S. FDA to allow abortion pill by mail permanently

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 03:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 03:33 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it would permanently ease restrictions on a pill used to terminate early pregnancies, making it easier to obtain the medicine at pharmacies and through the mail.

The move means patients will not longer need to go to a clinic in person to receive the medication, generically known as mifepristone, from a health provider. The restrictions on the pill have been in place since the FDA approved the drug in 2000 and were lifted temporarily by the government earlier this year.

