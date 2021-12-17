Brazil registers 124 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday

Brazil registered 124 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and 3,720 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry, though the statistics were incomplete as six of the nation's 27 federative units failed to provide fully updated numbers following a Friday hacking incident.

The South American country has now registered a total of 617,395 coronavirus deaths and 22,204,941 total confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)