Mexico's confirmed COVID-19 death toll rises to 297,356

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 17-12-2021 05:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 05:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 169 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country's official death toll since the pandemic began to 297,356.

The health ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.

