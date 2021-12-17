Mexico's confirmed COVID-19 death toll rises to 297,356
Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 169 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the country's official death toll since the pandemic began to 297,356.
The health ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.
