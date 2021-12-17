Health News Roundup: Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to lift lower courts hold on vaccine mandate; U.S. judge tosses $4.5 billion deal shielding Sacklers from opioid lawsuits and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to lift lower courts hold on vaccine mandate

The Biden administration on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to lift rulings by two lower courts that put the president's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers on hold, saying the shots were crucial before an expected winter spike in cases. Both rulings were issued as part of legal challenges to U.S. President Joe Biden's mandates for healthcare workers treating Medicare and Medicaid patients. The rule initially required more than 2 million unvaccinated healthcare workers to be vaccinated by Dec. 6.

U.S. judge tosses $4.5 billion deal shielding Sacklers from opioid lawsuits

A federal judge overturned a roughly $4.5 billion settlement that legally shielded members of the Sackler family who stand accused of helping fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic, a decision that threatened to upend the bankruptcy reorganization of their company, OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon said in a written opinion on Thursday the New York bankruptcy court that approved the settlement did not have authority to grant the Sacklers the legal protection from future opioid litigation that formed the linchpin of Purdue's reorganization.

U.S. relaxes restriction on abortion pill, allows women to obtain by mail

The U.S. government on Thursday permanently eased some restrictions on a pill used to terminate early pregnancies, allowing the drug to be sent by mail rather than requiring it to be dispensed in person. The decision by the Food and Drug Administration comes as the right to obtain an abortion, established in the 1973 Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade, hangs in the balance.

WHO makes interim recommendations for mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines

The World Health Organization issued interim recommendations on Thursday for mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers for both the second dose and booster shots. Depending on availability, mRNA vaccines, such as those developed by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc can be used as subsequent doses after initial doses of AstraZeneca's vectored vaccine and vice versa, the global health body said.

CDC recommends Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines over J&J's

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans choose to receive one of two other authorised COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's shot, due to rare but sometimes fatal cases of blood-clotting. The CDC's move came after its Advisory Committee on Immunization voted unanimously to make the recommendation in favour of the vaccines made by Moderna Inc and Pfizer/BioNTech over the J&J shot.

CDC launches pilot to give some travelers free COVID-19 test kits

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has started distributing free COVID-19 home test kits to international travelers, the agency said on Thursday. The CDC said it began distributing the kits on Wednesday and is giving them out at Minneapolis-St Paul, Miami and Chicago O'Hare and will soon add Dallas-Fort Worth. It plans to add four additional unidentified international airports in the coming weeks.

Britain banking on COVID antivirals to get through Omicron winter

Britain expects to have antiviral COVID-19 pills produced by Merck & Co Inc and Pfizer available over the winter, its Antiviral Taskforce Chair said on Thursday, as Omicron continues its lightning advance through the country. Eddie Gray told reporters he expected both Merck's molnupiravir and Pfizer's paxlovid treatments to be available throughout the winter period, which he defined as between now and the end of March. Britain has yet to approve paxlovid.

Pubs, parties push Australia's COVID-19 cases to record levels

Australian authorities on Friday rushed to track down hundreds who attended a Taylor Swift album party in Sydney last week that has become a super-spreading event as cases in the country hit a new pandemic high for the second straight day. COVID-19 infections, including the new, more transmissible Omicron variant, have been spreading in pubs and nightclubs as social distancing curbs ease after higher vaccination levels.

Pfizer files for full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Thursday they have filed for full approval of their COVID-19 vaccine with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to include adolescents aged 12 to 15. The vaccine received full approval for ages 16 and above in the United States in August. The shot also has an emergency use authorization for 5 to 15 year olds.

Biden warns Omicron spreading and unvaccinated at risk this winter

U.S. President Joe Biden warned on Thursday that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is going to spread more rapidly in the United States and that a winter of severe illness and death awaits the unvaccinated. Getting an update on the pandemic from top health advisers, Biden also said it is past time for people to get booster shots and urged them to do so as quickly as possible.

