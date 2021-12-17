U.S. President Joe Biden warned that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is going to spread more rapidly in the United States and that winter of severe illness and death awaits the unvaccinated. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* France imposed travel restrictions on travelers from Britain, while several European countries strengthened border controls on visitors from other EU states. * New cases in Britain hit a record high for the second day running on Thursday.

* Sweden will require visitors from other Nordic nations to have a vaccine pass to cross the border. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australian authorities rushed to track down hundreds who attended a Taylor Swift album party in Sydney last week that has become a super-spreading event as cases in the country hit a new pandemic high for the second straight day. * Close to four million people in the Philippines became poor in the first half of the year due to pandemic-induced lockdown measures that dried up jobs and reduced domestic demand.

AMERICAS * The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended Americans choose to receive one of two other authorized vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's shot, due to rare but sometimes fatal cases of blood-clotting.

* The Biden administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to lift rulings by two lower courts that put the president's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers on hold. * Wall Street banks and investment firms are retrenching from their push to get staff back to the office as the Omicron variant spreads.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Malawi plans to make vaccines mandatory for frontline staff including health workers and journalists.

* The Palestinian health ministry reported its first cases of the Omicron variant in the territory. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE have filed for full approval of their vaccine with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to include adolescents aged 12 to 15. * The World Health Organization issued interim recommendations for mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers for both the second dose and booster shots.

* The U.S. CDC said it had received reports of eight cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation, in children aged 5-11 years who received Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian stock markets and the U.S. dollar struggled for traction on Friday after a rush of central bank meetings underlined the growing threat posed by a spike in global inflation, while fears about the Omicron variant added to a cautious mood. * The Bank of Japan dialed back emergency pandemic funding but maintained an ultra-loose policy and extended financial relief for small firms, cementing expectations it will remain among the most dovish central banks for the foreseeable future.

* People in Britain turned a bit more pessimistic this month after the emergence of the fast-spreading Omicron variant and inflation worries hit spending plans, a survey showed.

