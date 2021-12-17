Left Menu

South Africa seeing slight increase in COVID-19 deaths but off low base

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-12-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 12:21 IST
South Africa is seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 deaths in an ongoing fourth infection wave but off a low base, a senior disease expert said on Friday.

"Also starting to see a slight increase in deaths nationally, but once again this level is very much lower even than the baseline period we were seeing between the second and third waves," Michelle Groome from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases told a news conference.

