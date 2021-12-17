Left Menu

UK has appropriate support in place for business, Conservative chairman says

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 12:57 IST
UK has appropriate support in place for business, Conservative chairman says
  • United Kingdom

The chairman of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party said on Friday the country had appropriate support in place for those businesses being hit by a wave of infections from the Omicron coronavirus variant.

"We have already put support in place, of course, we watch this hour by hour, day by day, and I know the chancellor is very closely engaged but at the moment we have appropriate support in place," Oliver Dowden told Sky News.

Businesses in the hospitality sector have been urging the government to provide more financial support after customers cancelled bookings in the crucial Christmas period due to record daily COVID-19 infections.

