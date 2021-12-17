UK has appropriate support in place for business, Conservative chairman says
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The chairman of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party said on Friday the country had appropriate support in place for those businesses being hit by a wave of infections from the Omicron coronavirus variant.
"We have already put support in place, of course, we watch this hour by hour, day by day, and I know the chancellor is very closely engaged but at the moment we have appropriate support in place," Oliver Dowden told Sky News.
Businesses in the hospitality sector have been urging the government to provide more financial support after customers cancelled bookings in the crucial Christmas period due to record daily COVID-19 infections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Omicron
- Oliver Dowden
- British
- Sky News
- Conservative Party
ALSO READ
BRIEF-U.S. CDC Has Acknowledged That It Was Looking At Additional Potential Cases Of Omicron Variant, But Did Not Indicate How Many - Politico
FOREX-Aussie, rand flounder as Omicron spooks investors
Alpine skiing-Bad weather, Omicron threaten to disrupt World Cup calendar
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tick up but Omicron worries leave markets on edge
S.Korea hits new COVID-19 record, halts quarantine exemptions to block Omicron