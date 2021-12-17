Left Menu

USFDA study shows Evusheld retains neutralising activity against Omicron: AstraZeneca

The work was supported by US government research funds.Evusheld tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab is a long-acting antibody combination for the prevention of COVID-19.In the study, Evushelds Inhibitory Concentration 50 IC50, a measure of neutralising potency of an antibody, was 171 ngml and 277 ngml in two confirmatory tests, which is within the range of neutralising titres found in someone who has been previously infected with COVID-19.This study shows Evusheld retains neutralisation activity against the Omicron variant.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 14:57 IST
USFDA study shows Evusheld retains neutralising activity against Omicron: AstraZeneca
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm AstraZeneca on Friday said that a preclinical study has concluded that its antibody combination Evusheld for the prevention of coronavirus infection has been found to have retained neutralizing activity against the Omicron variant.

The study was done independently by investigators at the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. The work was supported by US government research funds.

Evusheld (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab) is a long-acting antibody combination for the prevention of COVID-19.

In the study, Evusheld's Inhibitory Concentration 50 (IC50), a measure of neutralizing potency of an antibody, was 171 ng/ml and 277 ng/ml in two confirmatory tests, which is within the range of neutralizing titers found in someone who has been previously infected with COVID-19.

''This study shows Evusheld retains neutralization activity against the Omicron variant. By combining two potent antibodies with different and complementary activities against the virus, Evusheld was designed to evade potential resistance with the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants,'' Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca, said in a statement.

Evusheld is the first long-acting antibody to receive emergency use authorization in the US for pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19, in addition to authorizations in other countries, and the drug firm is now working with regulators on applications for the use of Evusheld in treating COVID-19, he added.

The Omicron variant was not in circulation during the Evusheld clinical trials.

The company is continuing to collect further data to better understand the implications of this observation in clinical practice.

Additional analyses to evaluate Evusheld against the Omicron variant are being conducted by AstraZeneca and third-party laboratories, with data anticipated very soon, the drugmaker noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021